From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 31-year-old Samson Eze for killing tricycle riders and dumpling their corpses into a septic tank at his house.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ubah Gabriel Ogaba confirmed the arrest and said the suspect, who has yielded to the crime said he would soon be arraigned in court.

“We arrested Samon Eze when we got information of the atrocities that he has been committing. He is at the State CID and would be prosecuted after our investigation,” he stated.

Eze, a resident of Kampala, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, told our reporter that he chartered tricycles riders to his house, where he killed them to take possession of their tricycles.

He blamed the current hardship in the country on his year-long killing spree.

“I started committing this crime sometime in December of 2021. At about 7 pm I boarded a motorcycle at Agingi to take me to my brother’s house located in the area,” he confessed. “When we got close to the house I asked him to drop me off.

“Immediately I dropped, I used a stick I hid inside my jacket to hit him behind his head. When I made sure he was dead, I dragged him into my brother’s house and dumped him inside the soak away pit.

“I took the motorcycle home and used it briefly for commercial purposes but it was not yielding any good money.

“I returned to the same area sometime in January and boarded a tricycle this time around, when we got to the same spot, I dropped off and used a stick to hit him on the head until he died.

“I deposited his body in the same septic tank and took the tricycle home, I repeated it again after a week and dispossessed a man of his tricycle but this time the man fought me hard and left plenty of blood marks on the floor.

“After hitting them, I used a polythene bag to wrap their heads to suffocate them and also to prevent blood from dropping on the ground.

“I thereafter pour a chemical inside the soak away pit to prevent odour from emanating from it which can attract attention.

“My brother built the house but does not live in it. I rear pigs and dogs in the house. I filled the soakaway with water and covered it,” he stated.

He informed that his wife kept questioning about where he got the tricycles but lied that he hired or borrow them from friends.

The police spokesman explained that Eze was arrested on January 22 with two tricycles, a motorcycle and two Military uniforms in his house.

Meanwhile, President of Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), Barr Solomon Mwantiri, has confirmed the death of one person and another injured in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He said the attack was carried by suspected Fulani herdsmen. He gave names of the deceased as Ayuba Dapwe while Mr Dachollom Davou sustained gunshots injuries.

Mwantiri called for more need to intensify security action.