Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a man, Daniel Elimuya ,a resident of General Hospital street, Iya Naira, Agbara area of the State with 17 sacks loaded with Indian hemp.

The policemen at Ibafo division received information that a car loaded with illicit drugs was being driven from Delta State to Lagos.

The Ogun State police public relations officer (PPRO) DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said : ” On the strength of the information, the divisional police officer (DPO) in charge of Ibafo division ,SP Abiodun Ayinde , quickly led his anti-robbery team to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway where they laid ambush for the said car.

“At about 6.30pm, the team sighted the Ford car with registration number GGE 782 EX and stopped it. When the vehicle was searched , 17 sacks of Indian hemp were discovered. The driver , Daniel Elimuya was arrested.

“During interrogation, Elimuye confessed that he has been in the business for a long time . He said he was going to deliver the sacks of marijuana to Kofo ,in Lagos Island “

Oyeyemi said , the Commissioner of Police CP Bashir Makama ,has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect and exhibits to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department ( SCIID) for further investigation.