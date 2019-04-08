A 23-year-old man (names withheld), has been arrested with human parts in Ekiti State.

The man was arrested by police on Saturday at Ijero Ekiti during a stop-and-search operation.

An eyewitness confirmed to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Monday that the suspect was nabbed on his way to Okemesi Ekiti with severed human hands.

Earlier, police in Ijero Division had beefed up security across the local government following a tip-off from the public that bandits were planning to invade the area.

The source said the young man was said to have hidden the human parts in a polythene bag and was apprehended along Ijero-Ikoro road while going to Okemesi to sell them to customers.

“When quizzed by the police, the young man said he got the two hands at Asa farmstead near Okemesi and brought it to Ijero.

“He told the police that he wanted to take the human parts to Okemesi to go and sell to some people.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the arrest.

Ikechukwu added that investigations have begun into the case on how to arrest the suspect’s syndicates.

“Our men arrested him during one of our operations. We are gathering more facts about the case because we are aware he has been operating with some people and they have to be brought to book,” he said.