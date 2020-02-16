Christopher Oji

The Lagos State police command has arrested suspected most wanted Aiye Confraternity cult leader, Samora, and eight other members of his strike force in Ikorodu area of the state .

The suspects were arrested by the command’s Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants for murder, armed robbery and other related offences.

Also in police net are five suspects arrested for allegedly robbing people on Valentine’s day.

Lagos State police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana said Samora and eight members of his gang were arrested in Ikorodu and that the police recovered one double-barrel gun from the gang.

Elkana said: “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State police command, Hakeem Odumosu has deployed a Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants to Ikorodu, to sustain the ongoing onslaught on cultists and other social miscreants in Ikorodu, Imota, Agbowa, Owutu, Ijede, Ipakodo ,and Owode Onirin. The operation which is intelligence-driven, has recorded another remarkable achievement with the arrest of a suspected deadly leader of Aiye confraternity, Samuel ( a.k.a Samora), 24 , at Imota. Other members of his gang arrested are Ismaila , 19; Shonubi, (a.k.a Napel )19, Faruq ,18, Akinwale ,Uju’ (a.k.a Zino )18, Idowu (a.k.a Lighter )18, Adebola(a.k.a ‘Bobo) 20, and Keshinro 18 .

“The gang is responsible for a series of violent attacks and gang violence in Imota and environs. One of such violent attacks happened on February 12, at about 8.30 am which led to the death of David Nwanga, 30 , of Araro Adamo area. The suspects were handed over to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba, for discreet investigation. They will be charged to court.

“In a related development, on Valentine’s day, at about 11.30 pm, a team of police officers from Oke Odo police station on patrol along Lagos/Abeokuta Express way, intercepted some social miscreants at Katangowa refuse dump smoking dry weeds suspected to be Indian hemp. On sighting the police, the miscreants took to their heels. The police gave them a hot chase. Five suspects were arrested with one double barrel short gun and three live cartridges were recovered from the gang. The suspects will be charged to Court soon.”