The Police Command in Nasarawa State has arrested the Acting Registrar of the State Polytechnic Lafia, Mr Murktar Wakeel for violating the government’s order on social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Bola Longe, the state Commissioner of Police (CP) said this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Lafia.

Longe said that the police had also arrested Mr Sulieman Agyo, the overseer of Lafia North Development Area of the state.

He said that the duo was arrested on Saturday during a wedding ceremony in Lafia.

Longe said that the wedding ceremony held in Lafia was a clear contravention of the state government’s order on social distancing.

He said the command would ensure the arrest of all guests at the wedding irrespective of their status in the society.

“I can confirm to you that we have arrested the acting registrar of the state polytechnic Lafia and the overseer of Lafia development area and they are helping us with our investigations to ensure that all those that attended the wedding were arrested for prosecution.

“This is to let everyone know that nobody is above the law in Nasarawa state,” Longe said.

He said the suspects will be arraigned at the court on Tuesday after the Easter holidays.

He added that since the state government’s restriction order on April 2, several violators had been arrested and prosecuted across the state with a number of vehicles impounded.

Longe, however, expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with the restriction order, especially in Lafia the state capital.

“I have just gone round the state capital to monitor the level of compliance, especially churches in view of the Easter celebration and there is 100 per cent compliance,” Longe said. (NAN)