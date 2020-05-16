Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A native doctor who specializes in making charms for armed robbers has been arrested by the Enugu State Police Command alongside 15 other suspected criminals.

In a statement on Saturday, the Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, said the native doctor, identified as Cyril Eneh was nabbed following the arrest of an armed robbery gang which terrorized residents of Opi town in Nsukka local Government Area.

The gang which was made up of teenagers, Ezeugwu Osita (16), Abonyi Chigozie (16), Ugwuanyi Stanley (16), and Isiani Ogechukwu (17) was bursted after they had successfully robbed a house at Ibeku, Opi in Nsukka.

Following the recovery of some weapons and a bag of charms from the suspects, they confessed that the native doctor, Cyril Eneh, was responsible for arming them with charms which they use for their operations.

According to Mr Ndukwe, 11 other suspects were arrested for crimes including murder, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, fraud and cultism, while revealing that, “items recovered from the suspects include, six locally-made firearms with four live cartridges, sixteen 9mm live ammunition, two cutlasses and one axe”.

He said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Abdulrahman, “commends the efforts of the resilient officers, security stakeholders and the good citizens of the state for the collaboration and supports that made the breakthroughs possible.

“He reiterated the Command’s resolve to rid the state of all forms of crimes and criminality, particularly in these trying times of the COVID-19 scourge”, the statement reads.