From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Moronkeji Adesina, said the command has arrested nine suspected kidnappers in Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state, following a tip off from members of the public,

Adesina, disclosed this in a statement by the command’s spokesman, Sunday Abutu, in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday.

According to Adesina those arrested were : Hassan Mesaje, Dagogo Nadahi, Saidi Laun, Abubakar Usman, Lawal Abdullahi, Usman Ibrahim, Idris Ahmed, Usman Abubakar and Dahiru Adamu.

The police chief said few of the criminal gang had bolted during the operation, assuring that the police are on their trail.

Recounting how the operation was undertaken, the CP, said following intelligence gathering and surveillance activities, the Command operatives, on 29th April, 2022, at about 1pm bombarded the sprawling forest at Ago Aduloju, along Ijan road, in Ado-Ekiti , where the hoodlums attacked the operatives with dangerous weapons.

He said: “As part of the ongoing strategic effort of the Ekiti State Police Command to rid the State of criminal elements with the aim of ensuring the security of lives and properties of the good people of Ekiti State, the Command operatives heavily bombarded vast forest known to be habouring bandits in the State.

“one of the operatives sustained serious injury in an attempt to arrest the suspects.

“Those arrested were rounded up and we are on the search of those that ran away. The long arm of the law shall catch up with them,” the CP vowed.

Adesina while assuring residents that the Command will not relent in its fight against crimes and criminalities in the State, sought the support and cooperation of all and sundry through the provision of timely and useful information to the police.

He added that the suspects arrested will be arraigned in court soon.