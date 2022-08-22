By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected online robber believed by the force to have robbed many online vendors.

The suspect, Olumide Agboola, 44, described by the police as notorious for robbing online vendors, was arrested by Makinde Police Division.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin, “the suspect was arrested following a painstaking investigation which was launched after a number of reports were received about his activities. Different CCTV footage at his various crime scenes aided in the irrefutable identification of the suspect.

“In his last operation, the suspect dispossessed his victim of her Infinix Hot 9 mobile phone, as well as the assorted fabrics, underpants and singlets she came to sell, all valued at N193,000.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect’s modus operandi was to pose as a genuine buyer on social media platforms, order items and request vendors to supply the items at designated hotels, where he would then rob them. Investigation is ongoing to recover other stolen items from his previous operations.”