Molly Kilete, Abuja

The River State Command of the Nigeria Police says it has arrested a notorious serial killer known for killing innocent women in hotels in Port Harcourt.

The male murder suspect, Gracious David West, 26, is said to hail from Buguma Local Government Area of Rivers State.

David West, reportedly a member of the Degbam cult gang, was arrested by men of the Rivers State Police Command along the East-West Road on his way to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State from Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

David West, who has since given useful confessional statements to the Police, will be presented before reporters at a press briefing Friday at the Police Command headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Confession of a serial killer pic.twitter.com/aatiOdj969 — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 19, 2019

News of his arrest was made known on the Twiitter handle of the police late Thursday night.