From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police command on has paraded one Baridula Gbolo, from Bodo town in Gokana Local Government Area, whose gang is believed to be terrorizing Bonny waterways in the State.

Parading the suspect, yesterday, at the command’s headquarters, spokesperson of Rivers State Police, Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), explained that, following the kidnap of boat passengers on Monday and Tuesday, September 6 and 7, 2021, respectively, the Police commenced investigation to apprehend perpetrators of the act.

Omoni said on the cause of investigation, the Police invited one of the drivers of the boats whose passengers were kidnapped and he disclosed he knew the identity of one of the kidnappers.

He stated that the suspect, Baridula Gbolo, was arrested following discreet investigation and eight of the victims were released in a bush in Bolo, in Ogu/Bolo Local Government area.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) also disclosed that the suspect was helping the Police in their investigation.

The suspect, who spoke to newsmen, confessed his involvement in the matter, explaining that he was a boat driver, but decided to join ‘T-money’ and ‘Diladin’ two members of the gang to kidnap boat passengers on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

He also disclosed that he was sent to get food for the kidnap victims, adding that they went to the operation with an AK 47 rifle and a pump action rifle.

Bonny waterways had witnessed series of kidnapping in recent time.

