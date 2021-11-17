From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, disclosed on Wednesday that the founder of Oduduwa University, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, has been arrested in connection with the death of a masters degree student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife, Timothy Adegoke.

A statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said Adedoyin is also the chairman of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile Ife, where the deceased was said to have lodged upon his arrival from Abuja.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested in connection with the death of an OAU student who came from Abuja to sit for his examination at the OAU distance learning centre, Moro, Osun State.

‘In addition to the six suspects earlier arrested, the chairman of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, Dr Ramon Adegoke Atobatele Adedoyin was also arrested on 15th November, 2021.

‘He is currently in police detention, undergoing interrogation in connection with the case while awaiting the autopsy report from the hospital,’ the statement added.

The police commended the university’s management and family of the deceased for giving a chance to investigate the matter, promising that justice will be served.

It urged the public to continue to support the police and allow the security to conclude the ongoing investigation.

