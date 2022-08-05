The Police Command in Edo has arrested a constable, Victor Osabuohign, caught allegedly engaging in an extortion conversation with a road user in a circulated video on the social media.

ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the command`s Deputy Public Relations Officer, announced this in a statement in Benin on Friday.

Osabuohign was seen in a viral video on Twitter negotiating with a road user identified as Arc. Bolu.

Iwegbu said the officer has been arrested, detained and currently undergoing investigation.

He said that the command has set up an ad-hoc committee headed by ACP James Chu, head of operations at the command.

Iwegbu said the command’s Provost Marshal, CSP Avanrenren Godwin, is the deputy chairman of the committee.

The spokesperson said that there were other operatives who had earlier been arrested for alleged official corruption and undergoing investigation.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, has urged members of the public to come up with reports against erring officers of the command. (NAN)