Police in Lagos State have arrested one person in connection with the clash that happened on Friday at Oyingbo area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Hundeyin said that the fracas by some suspected street urchins was brought under control by Rapid Respond Squad (RRS), led by CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi and men from the Denton Police Division.

“One suspect, aged 40, (name withheld) of Cole Street, Ebutte Metta was arrested. We don’t have report of any death in the clash.

“Several bags of assorted hard drugs were also recovered,” he said.

The spokesman said that patrol teams had been stationed around the area, while investigations were on to arrest the rest of the miscreants.

He said that the suspect and exhibits would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for investigation. (NAN)