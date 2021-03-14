From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Police Command says it has arrested one suspect in connection with the murder of Mrs. Eunice Aghanya, wife of retired Police Commissioner, Ibezimako Aghanya.

Commissioner of Police on charge of Benue State, CP Audu Madaki who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday also ordered a full scale investigation into the murder.

The statement which was made available to Daily Sun by the Police spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene explained how the deceased remains was discovered in her house on Saturday morning.

“Information was received on 13th March, 2021 at about 0930hrs that Chief Mrs Eunice Aghanya ; wife to Cp. Ebezimako Aghanya (Rtd) who reside at Austin Iwar street, off David Mark Bye-pass, Makurdi could not be seen by her co-chiefs who had planned to pay a courtesy call on a Royal Father in Makurdi.

“Police detectives who received this report swiftly moved to her house where she resides alone behind her bakery. Her car was seen parked in front of her gate and her fence broken into but her doors were locked .

“The team noticed blood stains on the window of the deceased and curiously broke into the house where they found the lifeless body laying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the head.

“While commiserating with CP. E. Aganya (Rtd) and family members, Cp. Audu Madaki has ordered a full scale investigation to be carried out by detectives of the Command Criminal Investigation Department. He stated further that no stone will be left unturned to apprehend the culprits.

“Corpse has been deposited at Bishop Murray Medical Center Morgue while one suspect has been arrested in connection with the case,” the statement concluded.