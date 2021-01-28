From Odogwu Obinna, Awka

The founder of Children of Light Anointing Ministries, Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr Onyebuchi Okocha, also known as ‘Onyeze Jesus’, has reportedly been arrested by the police in the state.

It was learned that the 32-year-old self-styled prophet was arrested on Wednesday by the police following condemnation of his ‘indecent’ conduct by the state government.

Although confirmation of his arrest could not be obtained from the police spokesperson, CSP Haruna Mohammed, as he did not pick calls to his phone, a source who preferred anonymity said: ‘Onyeze Jesus is in police custody.’

‘He was arrested on Wednesday, 27th January 2021, and will likely be arraigned for various offences on Thursday, 28th January 2021.’

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Don Adinuba had in a statement referred to Onyeze’s activities as criminal and indecent and warned the people to be wary of him.

The State Ministry of Health in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Nwabueze Nwankwo, also warned hospitals and mortuaries operating in the state against allowing ‘Onyeze Jesus’ access to their facilities on 28th January.

Onyeze Jesus had in a well-publicised message claimed that he possesses spiritual powers and that he would on the said date raise seven corpses from the dead to prove his power.

Before that, a series of videos released by the man had trended on social media about his religious activities including the ones where he paraded adult males and females naked in a river while spreading naira currencies on them.

He had also been accused of abusing the Nigerian currency (Naira notes), cruelty to animals and his get-rich-quick promises to gullible members of the public