From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Police have arrested two members of a local vigilance team called OSPAC, for allegedly inflicting machete cuts on a man in Rivers State.

The two OSPAC operatives were arrested by the Rumuji Divisional Police headquarters in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers yesterday, in connection with the incident.

The victim, Wisdom Jeremiah, a native of Rumuekpe, in Emohua LGA, alleged that he was butchered with machete by an OSPAC member in the community for an offence he did not commit.

Jeremiah alleged that his attacker accused him of dropping a dead snake in his (OSPAC member) house and inflicted machete cuts on him, saying “their god found him guilty of the act”.

The victim explained that as soon as he came back from work, an OSPAC member known as Obiri Ndubuisi popularly known as “Money Die There”, came to his house and reportedly told him that he has consulted OSPAC god and he was told by their god that he(Jeremiah) dropped dead snake inside the OSPAC member’s house.

Mr. Jeremiah said the OSPAC member descended on him with machete which resulted to deep cuts on his leg and other parts of his body despite plea that he was innocent of what he being accused of.

The victim, who was writhing in pains while narrating his ordeal, appealed to kind-hearted Nigerians to help him get justice.

Jeremiah disclosed that he had reported the matter to the OSPAC commander in the community, but nothing has been done.

Daily Sun gathered that the unit commander of OSPAC in Rumuekpe, who gave his name as Mr. Harrison Wokoma, has said that he has not received officially report on the matter.

It would be recalled that Mrs. Victoria Ibrahim, mother of five children, was allegedly shot dead by an OSPAC member in Rumuekpe community in October, 2020, for no reason.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), could not be reached to respond to a text message sent to his mobile phone number for confirmation.