From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a number of staff, including guards, working at the Kano Emir’s palace, following the death of a palace maid accused of practising witchcraft by some members of the palace community.

Sources familiar with the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the maid, alleged that the deceased gave up the ghost after some palace guards, who alleged acted on instruction, beat her up.

It was said that prior to her death, the accused had repeatedly denied the accusation of witchery, insisting that she was innocent of the charges levelled against her by her detractors.

A source at the Bompai headquarters of the police command, told Saturday Sun that the tragic incident happened on Saturday, June 26, 2021, adding that they however received the report on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 and swung into action immediately.

He disclosed that people linked to the case have been invited for questioning, adding that some of them had been released after they made their statements

There are indications that the principal suspect has not yet reported to the police as at press time.

Speaking, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, a Deputy Superintendent of Police confirmed the story.

