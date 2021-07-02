From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Police Command have arrested a number of staff, including guards, that are working at the Kano Emir’s palace, following the death of a palace maid accused of practicing witchcraft by some members of the palace community

Sources familiar with the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the maid alleged that the deceased gave up the ghost after she was beaten up by some palace guards, who alleged acted on the instruction of a female Bayero .

It was said that prior to her death, the accused had repeatedly denied the accusation of witchcraft, insisting that she was innocent of the charge leveled against her by her detractors.

A source at the Bompai police headquarters of the Command told Saturday Sun that the tragic incident happened on Saturday, the 26th of June, 2021 adding that they however received the report on Tuesday, 29th of June 2021 and swung into action immediately.

He disclosed a number of people linked to the case have been invited for questioning adding that some of them had been released after they made their statement while a few were held back to help the police with the investigation.

There are indications that the principal suspect in the case has not yet reported to the police as as at press time.

Speaking on the case, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, a deputy Superintendent of Police confirmed to Saturday Sun that , “ We heard that an incident happened which led to the death of a woman in the palace”

He said that the state Commissioner, Sumaila Shaibu Dikko has since ordered for a discreet investigation into the incident adding that as soon as they are through, they would to speak categorically on the facts of the case.

