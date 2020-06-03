Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has arrested 87 suspects for various crimes such as cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping and rape.

Parading the suspects on Wednesday afternoon, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue State, CP Mukkadas Garba said 15 arms and 20 ammunition were also recovered within the period under review.

“During the period under review, a total of eighty seven (87) were arrested, forty five o (45) of them are suspected cultist, thirty eight (38) suspected armed robbers and four (4) suspected kidnapers while fifteen (15) arms and twenty (20) ammunition were recovered.

Garba noted that on 24/05/2020 at about 2100hrs, the Police recieved information that a kidnap/robbery syndicate was assembled at Ankpa Quarters, Makurdi in preparation to kidnap a businessman in the area.

The CP said a team of police officers was immediately deployed to the scene where one Terseer Peter, Omochoko Aba and Aondoakura Terna all ‘m’ of different address were arrested.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the gang leader, one Ameh Onuh Okpe and one locally made pistol with three live ammunition were recovered from him. Investigation is still In progress.”

Garba explained further that on 25/05/2020 at about 0135hrs, a complaint was received at Otukpo Police Station that a group of armed men broke into a house at Owukpa street and robbed the occupants of their belongings.

“During investigation, the following Suspects were arrested; Agada John, John Stephen, Kenneth Sunday and Anthony Ojile all ‘m’ of Otukpo town. Items recovered from them were one locally pistol, one toy gun, one knife and one machete.

He revealed that on 27/05/2020 at about 1400hrs, information was received that one Emeka Simon ‘m’ of Modern Market Road, Makurdi defiled his seven months old daughter and has been on the run to prevent his arrest.

The CP said the suspect was arrested on 02/06/2020 by detectives at ‘D’ Division Police station Makurdi adding that the case is still under investigation.

The CP said the Command under his watch has been able to strategize and rid the State of criminals, redeploy personnel to vulnerable areas and engage warring communities so as to bring lasting solutions to their problems.

“Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the good people of Benue state who have been law abiding and very supportive to the Police during this period. The Command will continue to work tirelessly with useful Information and available resources to ensure a peaceful environment,” Garba said.