Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Police in Sokoto State have apprehended seven persons suspected to have indulged in various crimes, including robbery, rape, drug peddling and Homosexuality.

State Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Kaoje said the police arrested one Shamsudeen Muhammad of Kware Local Government of the state with three black plastic bags suspected to contain Indian help, 300 pieces of D5 tablets and 175 pieces of Exol 5 tablets.

He also paraded two accomplices, Bello Yusuf of Wurno LGA and Nafiu Abubakar of Kwanawa, who were apprehended with 175 pieces of D5 tablets, 941 pieces of Exol 5 tablets, 52 wraps of Indian hemp as well as stolen mobile phones.

“One Kabiru Adamu of Unguwar Mayana, Gusau in Zamfara State, conspired with one Ibrahim Lawal from Kebbi State (now at large), and stole a Boxer motorcycle with registration number MKW 388 WD, valued at 184,000 naira belonging to Suraju Auwalu of Girabshi area of Sokoto,” the Commissioner also pointed out.

Other suspects paraded include Shehu Amadu, 21, Muzambilu Muhammad, 18 and Shafiu Almustapha, 19, all males, for rape and homosexual acts.

Amadu was arrested for forcibly having carnal knowledge with one Talatu Garba, a six-year-old girl in the farm after chasing away her eight-year-old brother.

The duo of Muhammad and Almustapha were arrested following an information that the two suspects were indulging in homosexual practices.

Commissioner Kaoje described Homosexual acts and rape as the latest menace confronting the state, and urged parents and religious leaders to help in discouraging these abominable practices in society.

The commissioner described Homosexuality as the worst transgression which every established religion preaches against.

All the suspects, while fielding questions from journalists, confessed to the alleged crimes.