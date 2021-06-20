From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a man who robbed and killed his female victim after snatching her mobile phone at Kasuwa-Dere in Gwagwalada.

The suspect, Danladi Abubakar, said to belong to a notorious phone snatching gang, was arrested by police detectives of the Gwagwalada Division and found to be in possession of one sharp knife used for stabbing his victim and one Tecno mobile phone belonging to the deceased woman who is yet to be identified.

FCT Command Police spokesperson Yusuf Mariam, who made this known in a statement, also said police operatives on patrol foiled an armed robbery attempt at a hotel along Kubwa axis. She said one of the suspects who sustained gunshot injuries was confirmed dead when the police rushed him to the hospital.

Yusuf’s statement reads:

‘The FCT Police Command has arrested one (1) suspect for culpable homicide along Kasuwa-Dere, Gwagwalada axis.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the suspect *one Danladi Abubakar, ‘m’, 20 years, was arrested by Police Detectives from Gwagwalada* Division for the gruesome murder of a yet to be identified, middle-aged woman. The suspect who was identified by another victim confessed to being a member of a notorious phone snatching syndicate operating along the Gwagwalada axis. Exhibits recovered are: *one (1) sharp knife used for stabbing the deceased and one (1) techno phone belonging to the late woman.*

‘Relatedly, *Police Operatives from Kubwa Division foiled an armed robbery attempt* at a Hotel along Kubwa axis. The Operatives who were on routine patrol engaged the robbers in a fierce gun duel, however, one of the suspects sustained serious gunshot injuries, was rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead. Exhibits recovered from the late suspect are one (1) Baretta pistol, three (3) rounds, one(1) silver Mazda space wagon and plate numbers. Effort is in top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

‘All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigation.

‘The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number 09022222352.’