Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Among the four suspects arrested by the police team in an operation led by the State Commissioner of Police,

John B. Abang, is a popular politician and member of the ruling party in the state, Ozor Emeka Agwumadu (a.k.a Baby Awka).

Others arrested are Prince Collin Ozojiofor, Okechukwu Nwaneke and Nwankwo Chukwuma.

Confirming the arrest, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said their arrest followed the brutal murder of two persons on August 11 in Awka in a cult clash.

He said: “It would be recalled that on the 10th and 11/? of August,19, there was a clash between two rival cult groups, the Black Axe and Vikings confraternities at Eke-Awka and Dike Park both in Awka South LGA of Anambra State where one Chinedu ‘m’ surname yet unknown Alias (Nambo) and Uche Anarah ‘m’ were brutally murdered.

“Following the incidents and while acting on credible intelligence, the Command Puff-Adder operatives led by the Commissioner of Police CP John B. Abang had on the 13/08/2019 at about 4:20pm launched a manhunt of the hoodlums at Dike Park and Umukwa village areas of Awka, arrested four suspected sponsors/members of Black Axe and Vikings confraternities.