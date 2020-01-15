Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Police Command, yesterday paraded Bello Olamide, a 32-year-old project manager of the CCECC Nigeria Limited, handling the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line, for allegedly masterminding stealing of materials for the ongoing projects.

He was among the 33 suspects paraded by the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr. Shina Olukolu, at Eleyele, Ibadan over allegations ranging from armed robbery, stealing to kidnapping.

Olukolu told journalists that Bello and members of his gang stormed the company’s office at Sanusi area of Ibadan at about 10p.m., on January 10, 2020, while they were armed with some dangerous weapons, broke and entered into the company’s iron rods store and other equipment.

The police boss alleged that the invaders loaded 123 pieces of 16mm iron rods into a Volvo truck with registration number LSD 813 XV, which they have purportedly been using to convey the stolen iron rods.

“However, while the hoodlums were leaving the scene of crime, information was received by the Divisional Police Office, Omi-Adio, aided by a team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives, who were on routine anti-crime patrol in the area and in the process, nine of the hoodlums were arrested.”

Olukolu said seven criminal receivers of the stolen items in the syndicate were among the arrested members of the gang and gave their names as Popoola Rafiu, 44; Caleb Adewumi,46; Ajidara Okikiola, 45; Ayorinde Shola, 40; Olayinka Olanrewaju, 21; Issa Salaudeen, 43; and Afolayan Lukman,38. The ninth suspect is Taiwo Seyi, 33, who is the truck driver.

“One Volvo truck loaded with the looted 123 pieces of 16mm iron rods were recovered from the hoodlums. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and the last suspect; one Bello Olamide, who is an employee of the company confessed to have masterminded the criminal activity in connivance with other suspects. He equally confessed to have masterminded series of such criminal activities in the same company. Investigation is now in progress,” Olukolu stated.

Bello, however, told journalists during an interview that he admitted he committed the crime, but it was a set up for him, saying he did not know why another employee of the company that allegedly participated in the last illegal operation the gang carried out has not been arrested.

He said his monthly salary is N120,000 and that the gang realised above N250,000 when the iron rods, stole during their first operation, were sold, adding that his share was over N50,000.

According to him, the police arrested them in the process of carrying out the second operation. But he did not have anything to say on why he indulged in stealing from the company that employed him.