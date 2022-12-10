Police have arrested and prosecuted 22-year-old suspect, Chidubem Osuagwu, for allegedly murdering and stealing the car of his “sugar mummy” (older lover), one Amarachi Chukwu (32), in Enugu.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Enugu State, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

Ndukwe said that police detectives serving in the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu, working with police operatives in Imo Command, on Nov. 8 arrested Osuagwu within Nekede axis of Owerri in Imo.

According to him, he was attempting to sell a Toyota Corolla car he stole from his older female lover, Chukwu, after murdering her on Nov. 1 in her residence at Meniru, Awkunanaw within Enugu metropolis.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect and his cohort at large, had in the morning hours of the mentioned date, conspired and went to the house of the victim, attempted to make away with her Toyota Corolla key, which she resisted.

“And upon her resistance, they tied her hands, legs and mouth with clothes; locked her inside the house and made away with the car.

“Her decomposing remains were, however, found in the said apartment on Nov. 4, after the door was forced opened by police operatives serving in Ikirike Police Division of the Command, following receipt of a report that an offensive odour was oozing out of the apartment.

“The police operatives evacuated the remains to the hospital, where doctors confirmed her dead and the corpse deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the suspect had been arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation and had been remanded in Enugu Custodial Centre pending further hearing of the case. (NAN)