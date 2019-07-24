JOHN ADAMS MINNA

The Niger state Police Command has arrested one Mohammed Lawal Paiko, a staff of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) and five others for allegedly vandalized railway tracks in Paiko area of Niger state.

The other suspects are Danjuma Yahaya, Muazu Sani, Yunusa Mohammed, Kabiru Yahaya and Ibrahim Mohammed.

The vandals aged between 24 and 33 years were said to have come all the way from Kaduna and Plateau states to perpetrate the crime in the state.

A truck containing 13 gas cylinders which they used to vandalize the tracks and three industrial cutters were recovered from the suspects who confessed to committing the crime.

The suspects claimed to be selling the the rail tracks to local blacksmiths who use it for holes and other farming implements.

State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Adamu Usman, while parading the suspects, told newsmen in Minna on Wednesday that some other members of the gang are at large adding that since those arrested had confessed to committing the offence they will be charged to court immediately.

The Police Boss also disclosed that the vandals are among 26 other suspects arrested for various crimes across the state.

Alhaji Adamu Usman also pointed out that among the suspects are of 6 hoodlums arrested from Gayegi village in the Paikoro local government for attempting to kidnap a housewife Hajia Kuluwa Likita Umar.

He said the hoodlums stormed the family home of the victim armed with sticks, matchetes and dangerous weapons but ” met stiff resistance from the brothers of the woman” leading to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the dangerous weapons as well as a ” Max Telephone ” from the suspects.

Other arrests made by the police operatives were those of Usman Alhassan and Haliru Usman for armed robbery which they perpetrated along Maikujeri near Kagara in the Rafi local government of the state.

A fabricated An 47 rifle with empty magazine, 15 bundles of new wrappers were recovered from the suspects he said.

Alhaji Adamu Usman assured members of the public that the police would continue to protect their lives and property but asked that the force should always be provided with information that would lead to the arrest of dangerous elements in the society.