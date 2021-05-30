From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

About 54 members of the Mr Benjamin Onwuka-led Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, were Sunday morning arresting by the operatives of Enugu State Police Command.

The Biafra agitators who were picked up shortly before the commencement of their Biafra Day parade were taken to the state police headquarters where they were later released by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu.

Onwuka, the self-acclaimed BZF leader said “they arrested 54 of our members this morning. We were preparing to go for our Biafra parade.

“We are non-violent people, we are peaceful agitators. They should be released immediately, unconditionally, without charge, they committed no crime. We have informed the United States of this development”.

However when our correspondent reached out to the state police spokesman, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, he revealed that the agitators were released shortly after being addressed by the commissioner of police.