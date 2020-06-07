Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State yesterday arrested the traditional ruler of Igbeagu community in Izzi local government area of the state, Chief Ogbonnaya Ukwa over alleged complicity in the crisis that erupted recently in the community.

Also arrested in connection with the crisis which led to the destruction of houses and properties is the husband of a Development Centre Coordinator in the area, Mr. Maurice Nkwuda.

Mr. Maurice’s wife, Roseline, is the Coordinator of Igbeagu Development Centre in Izzi local government area.

Police Spokesman in the state, Loveth Odah confirmed the arrest, adding that investigation into the matter had already commenced.

She said, “yes they were arrested on Friday following the allegation by the community that they were behind the crisis in the area. They were later released after interrogation because of the police IGP’s policy of not congesting the cell to avoid Covid-19 infection”, Mrs. Odah said.

The Spokesman, however, noted that they were told to report back to the Police Headquarters Abakaliki on Monday with the coordinator.