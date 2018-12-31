Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa police command has paraded a 30-year-old Shu’aibu Haro, ‎who was accused of killing his 20-year-old wife, Sahura Shu’aibu, of Warwade village in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Abdu Jinjiri, in a press briefing, stated that the alleged killer fled the town since June 25, 2018, after allegedly dumping the corpse of his late wife in the bush.

The suspect was apprehended after a‎ tip-off, adding that he would be charged to court after investigations were concluded.

Also, the police have arrested one 27-year-old Ibrahim Audu of Katseyal village in Sandamu local government of Katsina State for being in possession of two locally-made pistols.

The command also declared that it had arrested a notorious house breaker, one 22-year-old Sulaiman Muktar‎ of Danmasara quarters, who confessed to have burgled a house and made away with items belonging to a youth corps member who traveled for the festive period.

‎The PPRO stated that items found in his possession included two mattresses, adding that the suspect would soon be charged to court.‎