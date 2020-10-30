Christopher Oji

A police Seargent, who has been on the run after shooting his girlfriend has been arrested.

Sgt. E . Aiwansone, attached to the Special Prorection Unit (SPU) Base 16, Ikeja, had been on the run since October 8, after shooting of his girlfriend, Joy Eze at Opebi area of Ikeja.

According to the police, Aiwansone, was arrested by his elder brother who is an inspector of police in Lagos State and handed over to the command.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti ,has taken over the case on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, for further investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police has, however, warned police personnel in Lagos State to desist from any act that can tarnish the image of the police; and be committed to the principles of Community Policing for better service delivery and public safety in the state”.