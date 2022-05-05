From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The police in Ekiti State have arrested seven suspected cultists in Aramoko- Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Moronkeji Adesina, disclosed this in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, on Thursday, in Ado-Ekiti.

The statement, entitled ” Ekiti State Command arrests 7 suspected cultists,” reads :

“On 30/04/2022 at about 10:00hrs, the Command received credible intelligence that two rival cult groups- Black Axe (AIYE) and EIYE secret cults, were on rampage in Aramoko-Ekiti.

“Upon the receipt of the information, Command operatives swooped on the scene and arrested one Olajide Marvelous ’24yrs’, Sunday Kolawole ’20yrs’, Olajide Samuel ’25yrs’, Jamiu Olalekan ’24yrs’, Sunday David ’18yrs’, Idowu Olarenwaju ’25yrs’ and Okeke Dada ’24yrs’ while others took to their heels and escaped arrest.

“Investigation revealed that the two cult groups were fighting for supremacy and have been terrorizing innocent citizens and causing nuisance in Aramoko-Ekiti.

“Offensive weapons and insignias of cultism were recovered from them while effort is ongoing for the possible arrest of the fleeing suspects.”

