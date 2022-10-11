Singer Harry Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, has been arrested by the police in Lagos State.

In a post on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Harrysong said that he was arrested when he entered Lagos.

The terse statement signed by his management noted that the singer’s phone was seized at the point of arrest.

The post read: “I got arrested as I landed in Lagos. My phone has been seized and they won’t allow me to communicate with my people.”

This is coming barely a week after Harrysong had accused music executive, Soso Soberekon, of trying to kill him.

In a talk show published last Monday, Harrysong had tagged Soberekon as his enemy who attempted to assassinate him (Harrysong).

Reacting to the accusation, Soberekon, through his lawyers, sent a defamation notice to Harrysong, where he demanded N500m as compensation.

The notice partly read, “Our client has consequently directed us to request for a retraction of the said publication and an apology to be published in two newspapers and several online news millets not later than seven days of the delivery of this letter and also the payment of the sum of N500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million Naira) as damages and compensation for the malicious publications made against our client.

“TAKE NOTICE that if you fail to heed the request of our client within seven days of the receipt of this letter, we shall be constrained to proceed to the court of law against you for exemplary damages for injurious falsehood and malicious publication made of and concerning our client.”

Harrysong’s arrest may not be unconnected to the suit as today (Tuesday), marks the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum meted to the singer.