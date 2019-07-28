Tony Osauzo, Benin

A soldier, who allegedly stabbed a driver with Big Joe Motors to death in Okene town in Kogi State, has been arrested by operatives of ‎the Edo State Police Command.

The deceased driver simply identified as Mr Ogbimi, was allegedly attacked with a jack knife by one Lance Corporal Moses Oguche of 4 Brigade about 11am on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

‎It was learnt that late Mr Ogbimi and a mechanic, one Kekere, had gone to recover a broken down vehicle belonging to Big Joe Motors when the unfortunate incident occurred.

‎Trouble reportedly started when a towing van that was being driven by the deceased driver and a silver-colour Nissan Premera, marked Abuja- KWL 811-AP apparently belonging to the soldier, accidentally brushed each other.

‎This was said to have provoked the soldier who was in mufti; he allegedly stab the Big Joe Motors driver during a spontaneous argument that ensued between them.

Apparently anticipating a mob attack after killing the driver, the soldier was said to have quickly jumped into his vehicle and fled the scene.

Consequently, some passers-by reportedly launched a vehicular chase for the fleeing killer soldier who finally abandoned his car and ran into a bush behind a private building at Agbede town in Edo State.

He was said to have made a call to his colleagues at a military base in Auchi before he was taken into police custody along with his vehicle at Agbede Divisional Police Headquarters.

‎It was further learnt that the situation almost went out of control when some armed soldiers who stormed Agbede police station in two Hilux vans ostensibly to rescue their embattled colleague, were prevented by residents of the community and policemen on ground.

‎The Edo State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Mohammed, who was said to have been promptly notified of the incident, ordered immediate transfer of the suspect to the state police command headquarters in Benin City.

‎The commissioner who confirmed the incident, assured that justice would be served in the brutal murder as nobody is above the law, adding‎ “the case is under investigation; it is a case of murder; he is a Nigerian, and he is not above the law.

“I assure that justice would be done in this case.”

‎Reacting to the incident, spokesman of the 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Benin City Capt. Maidawa’s ‎Ibrahim Mohammed, said: “The loss of life in this controversial circumstance is highly regrettable.

“This is certainly not in line with the professional disposition of the NA which places a high premium on the sanctity of human lives. As alleged, this unfortunate circumstance will be thoroughly investigated and if established, justice shall take its course. I want to reassure the public of the safety of their lives and property.”

Meanwhile, a staff of Big Joe Motors, who described the incident as unfortunate, revealed that the management of the transport company and the deceased relatives gad been invited by the police to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).