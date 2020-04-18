The Ebonyi State police command on Saturday afternoon, arrested the Ebonyi State correspondent of The Sun Newspapers on the order of Governor David Umahi.

The reporter was said to have attended a press conference at the Government House where he was whisked away by the Chief Security Officer, at the instance of the governor.

Head of South East Bureau, Magnus Eze, said in a text message to the management of the newspaper that “I have just be informed that Ebonyi governor David Umahi has ordered the arrest and prosecution of The Sun Newspapers state correspondent, Chijioke Agwu, while he attended a press invitation at the Govt House. I was told that their grouse was a feature story on Lassa fever endemic in Ebonyi which centered mainly on NCDC statistics published in Daily Sun of Friday, April 17, 2020.”

We were yet to hear from the police authorities as of the time of filing this report.