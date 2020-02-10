Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested the supreme leader of Berry boys cult group, Maliki.

Maliki who has been on the police wanted list for murder, public disturbances and gangsterism was picked in company with 11 others by the command’s Special Strike force on Social Miscreants.

Also in the police net was a man who allegedly attempted to kill his wife with a kitchen knife.

Giving a break down on how the suspects were arrested, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said: “On February 4, at about 7.20 am, following a sustained monitoring, operatives from Itire police Station led by the divisional police officer, SP Barkfur Kromkyes, arrested Maliki, 22. Maliki is the supreme leader of the notorious Berry boys secret cult which has its’ operational base at Itire. He is a native of Lalopun, Kwara State, but resides at 23 Ayinla street, Idiaraba area of Lagos. Maliki has been on the wanted list of the police for violent crimes and gang clashes. The suspect has confessed to be responsible for series of violent attacks, murder and armed robberies incidents recorded in Idiaraba, Lawanson, Dosunmu, Ashimowo Bakare, Omo-Bola Mushin and Itire.

“The suspect told detectives that, he was initiated into the cult at age 12 when he was in Junior Secondary School (JSS1). He later rose to the number one position. He is mostly addressed as the supreme leader of the Berry boys confraternity. The gang has an official Facebook page (Bbl Baloteli) with 1,928 friends. According to Maliki, they use the Facebook page and other social media accounts to recruit new members, plan attacks and give updates to members.

“Investigation led to the arrest of 11 additional suspects. The Commissioner of Police Lagos State police command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has further reaffirmed the commitment of the Command to address the menace of cultism and youth gangsterism in the state. The onslaught on social miscreants launched by the Commissioner of police is intelligence driven, targeting mostly the leaders of the gangs , cult groups and blocking the channels through which they recruit young people. The Special Strike force on Social Miscreants has successfully brought under control the activities of various cult gangs in the state through well coordinated and targeted operations. The onslaught will be sustained until they are totally defeated”.

Elkana said in another development, that a former Banker has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill his wife .

He said: “Operatives from Bariga police station arrested Christopher, 45, at house number 23, Jossy Castro Street, for attempting to kill his wife, Comfort Christopher, of the same address with a knife. The woman was rescued by the police following a distress call.

“The knife was recovered and registered as exhibit. The couple are married for 13 years and blessed with two children; ages 11 and 9. Both are from Akwa Ibom State.