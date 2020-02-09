Christopher Oji

The Lagos State police command has arrested Maliki, the supreme leader of Berry Boys cult group operating in Lagos.

Maliki who has been on police wanted list for alleged murder, public disturbances and gangsterism, was picked in company of 11 others by the command’s Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants .

Also in the police net was a man who allegedly attempted to kill his wife with a kitchen knife .

Giving a break down on how the suspects were arrested ,Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ,DSP Bala Elkana said : “On February 4, at about 7.20 am, following a sustained monitoring, operatives from Itire police station led by the divisional police officer, SP Barkfur Kromkyes, arrested Maliki ,22. Maliki is the supreme leader of the notorious Berry Boys secret cult with operational base in Itire. He is a native of Lalopun, Kwara State , but resides at 23 Ayinla street , Idiaraba area of Lagos. Maliki has been on the wanted list of the police for violent crimes and gang clashes. The suspect has confessed to be responsible for a series of violent attacks, murders and armed robberies incidents recorded in Idiaraba, Lawanson, Dosunmu, Ashimowo Bakare, Omo-Bola Mushin and Itire.

“The suspect told detectives that, he was initiated into the cult at age 12 when he was in Junior Secondary School (JSS1). He later rose to the number one position, mostly addressed as the supreme leader of the Berry Boys confraternity. The gang has an official Facebook page (Bbl Baloteli) with 1,928 friends. According to Maliki, they use the Facebook page and other social media accounts to recruit new members, plan attacks and give updates to members.

“Investigation led to the arrest of 11 additional suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State police command Hakeem Odumosu has further reaffirmed the commitment of the command to address the menace of cultism and youth gangsterism in the state.

“The onslaught on social miscreants launched by the commissioner of police is intelligence-driven, targeting mostly the leaders of the gangs and cult groups and blocking the channels through which they recruit young people.

“The Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants has successfully brought under control the activities of various cults and gangs in the state through well coordinated and targeted operations. The onslaught will be sustained until they are totally defeated.”

Elkana in another development, said that a former banker had been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill his wife.

He said : “Operatives from Bariga police station arrested Christopher Lament ,45 , at house number 23, Jossy Castro Street ,for attempting to kill his wife, Comfort Christopher of the same address with a knife. The woman was rescued by the police following a distress call to the police .

“The knife was recovered and registered as exhibit. The couple were married for 13 years and blessed with two children, ages 11 and 9. Both are from Akwa Ibom State. The suspect lost his banking job five years ago and the woman is not working. The couple has been having a series of crisis bordering on matrimonial rascality and lack of maintenance by the man. The event that led to the attempt made by the suspect to stab the victim with a knife, started with a mere argument. Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court “.

Also, he said a teenager was arrested by a patrol team at third mainland bridge for alleged shop breaking and stealing

“On February 6, policemen from Bariga police station received information that a shop belonging to Faruk Nobi, 287 Boboreji market Lagos Island, was burgled. The suspect, Isiaka Olalekan,19, was intercepted by policemen patrolling the Third Mainland Bridge. Four different types of expensive mobile phones were recovered from the suspects and shop breaking implements. The suspect, who turned out to be the new employee of the complainant, confessed to have stolen the phones from his boss’ shop. The suspect will be charged to court.

“The police team on the Third Mainland Bridge was deployed by the Commissioner of Police as part of the command’s measures to curb traffic robbery and to prevent suicide attempts. “