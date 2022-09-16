A 26-year-old man who allegedly rob POS operators in Awka and environs has been arrested by the police.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, said that the suspect has gang members currently being tracked by the police operatives.

The statement reads: “Police Operatives today 15/9/2022 at about 9am arrested one Chisom Nweke ‘M’ aged 26yrs of Umuawulu, Awka along Amawbia, round about. He confessed to be using charms to defraud POS operators within Awka and it’s environs.

“Preliminary investigations reveals that the suspect cut plain white papers in size of money and give to the POS operator for deposit. Efforts are emplaced to arrest other gang members.”