Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The police in Kano have arrested a suspect, Chris Metu, for being in possession of 33 cartons of Tramadol tablets estimated at N1 billion. The suspect, including the hard drugs, was intercepted on Thursday, at No 157 Miller Road, in the metropolitan area of the state.

Kano State Police Commissioner, Mohammad Wakili, who paraded the suspect and the confiscated drugs, said that they were intercepted on the premises of a company, Ugo Lag based on intelligence report.

The CP also announced the arrest of one Aliyu Khalid of Sheka quarters, Ibrahim Alasan, Mohammad Ahmad of Gwammaja Quarters and Chukwu Jeku Felix of Sabon Garri Quarters in the state.

According to him, “they were arrested with 1 rubber of ‘Suck and die”, two cutlasses, a breaking implement and large quantities of hard drugs respectively”. He described the arrests as very encouraging, noting that the removal of the drugs from circulating in the market was an extraordinary feat by the police.

Appealing to the public to assist the police with information that could lead to the arrest of similar drug peddlers in the society, he vowed to intensify efforts at eradicating drugs in the society while promising to commence the immediate prosecution of all the suspects in the law court.