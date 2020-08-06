Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The police have arrested a suspected logistics supplier for Boko Haram in Borno State with some food items and other essentials believed to be for the terror group.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Borno Command, Edet Okon at a press briefing on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, disclosed that the suspect was apprehended recently in Maiduguri and has conffessed to being a Boko Haram logistician.

“One Alhaji Goni (other names withheld) of Muna Asheri area of Maiduguri was arrested by the police for being a member of Boko Haram terrorists’ group. The suspect confessed that he was saddled with the responsibility of supplying essentials and other logistics to the group,” Okon said.

He disclosed that cash totaling N250, 000 with some food items, including cooking condiments, pasta (macaroni), sachets of salts, sachets of assorted brand of sugar, solar power panels among others, were recovered from the suspect.

He also disclosed that 45 suspects were arrested by the command within the last one month, among them, 10 armed robbers, seven for animal rustling and five for alleged fraud and extortion. He said four persons were also arrested for theft with the alleged recipients of the stolen goods, while a kidnap suspect was apprehended at Askira-Uba in the southern Borno.

He also said a man was arrested at Biu town for criminal breach of trust and cheating on July 27. He said the suspect deceived the victim and collected his blue Golf III wagon car under the pretext he was going to use it to convey a sick person to the hospital.

“The suspect later fled with the car to Maduguri where he was arrested at Damboa road in the process of changing the colour of the vehicle by spray painting on it,” he said.