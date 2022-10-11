From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue state Police command said they have arrested one Obinna Nsofor, a suspected illicit drug dealer in the state. The state commissioner of police, Wale Abass, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Catherine Anene, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

The commissioner said the suspect was arrested along the Enugu Otukpa road with 38 cartons of tramadol tablets.

According to the statement, “On 09/10/2022 at about 0930hrs while policemen on stop and search duty along Enugu-Otukpa road intercepted a Hilux vehicle driven by Obinna Nsofor and one other.

“On sighting the police patrol team, they took to their heels but they were chased and arrested by the police. On the spot search of the said vehicle led to the recovery of 38 cartons of tramadol tablets.

He said investigation is ongoing to identify the source of the drugs and the expected destination.