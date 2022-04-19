From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A suspected kidnapper, Malami Muhammad, has been arrested by the Osun State Police Command, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, has disclosed.

Opalola said the suspect, and others now at large, engaged the police in a gun fight to resist their arrest.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

She explained that a victim, Muhammed Gembu, was rescued from the kidnapper’s den.

According to the police, ‘on 17th April 2022 at about 11:30 am, the complainant reported at ‘C’ Division, Aganhun, Ile-Ife that, some suspected kidnappers came to their area at Fulani settlement, Erefe area, Ondo Road, Ile-Ife, at about 00:15 am of the same date, and kidnapped one Muhammed Gembu.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘Immediately the police received the report, detectives swung into action and arrested a suspect, one Malami Muhammad after a gun duel, while one Babuga, surname yet unknown was fatally wounded and one escaped.

‘Also, the victim was rescued unhurt with the assistance of Fulani vigilante in the community.’

Opalola said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .