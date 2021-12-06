Police in Delta have nabbed a suspected kidnapper and recovered AK-47 rifle and other ammunition from him.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, said in a statement issued yesterday, in Warri, that operatives, in collaboration with local vigilantes, arrested the suspect on December 2.

He stated that the 26-year-old suspect and members of his gang, still at large, laid siege on Irri Roundabout in Oleh, near Warri, to abduct their victim who had recently returned from Europe.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He added that a disagreement ensued between the gang members in the attempt to abduct the victim and in the process, residents of the area became suspicious and alerted the vigilantes.

“On December 2, at about 11.43pm, the police received a distress call from vigilantes deployed around Irri roundabout in Oleh, that some hoodlums were sighted in a white Toyota Hilux van without registration number.

“In an attempt to kidnap one man who recently returned from Europe, disagreement ensued between them which made residents in the area become suspicious and alerted the vigilante.

“A carefully planned operation led to the arrest of the 26-year-old suspect, while other members of the gang escaped in the Hilux van.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being part of the gang that kidnapped a 63-year-old woman on November 30, and later abandoned her when they noticed that the police were closing in on them,’’ Edafe stated.

He added that the suspect led police operatives to his house where one AK-47 rifle, 19 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one magazine, one pump-action gun and 26 live cartridges were recovered.

The spokesman said that the items were concealed in a sack and buried in the suspect’s compound, adding that a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang was ongoing.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .