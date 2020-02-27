Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, said it has arrested Vitus, over alleged murder of a staff of the Abuja Electrical Distribution Company (AEDC).

The suspect allegedly stabbed the deceased with a knife at Pasali, Kabusa on Tuesday. FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Anjuguri Manzah, stated that the deceased alongside his colleague was on an official assignment in the area when the incident occurred.

The police said the victim, Ibrahim Garba Haji, 5o; staffer of AEDC was stabbed on the chest and was certified dead at a hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the second victim is still on hospital admission.

The Command said it had commenced investigation into the unfortunate incident and that the suspect would be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.”