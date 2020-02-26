Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says that it has arrested one Oputa Vitus, alleged to have murdered a staff of the Abuja Electrical Distribution Company (AEDC).

The suspect was said to have stabbed the deceased with a knife at Pasali, Kabusa on Tuesday, February 25.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known in a statement, said the deceased, alongside his colleague, was on an official assignment in the area when the incident occurred.

The report states:

“The (FCT) Police Command has arrested one Oputa Vitus ‘m’ in connection with the murder of staff of the Abuja Electrical Distribution Company (AEDC), who was attacked and stabbed with a knife by the suspect at Pasali, Kabusa on Tuesday.

“The arrest was consequent upon a distress call received on 25th February 2020 at about 14:44hrs at Kabusa Division that the suspect armed with a knife inflict serious injuries on two AEDC staff who were deployed to the community on official assignment. The knife has been recovered as an exhibit.

“As a result of the incident, one Ibrahim Garba Haji ‘m’ 50 years old a staff of AEDC, who was stabbed in the chest, was certified dead at the hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention. Meanwhile, the second victim is still in hospital admission.

“The Command has commenced a discreet investigation into the unfortunate incident and the suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”