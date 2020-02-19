Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command said it has arrested one Edirin Ohonre, suspected to have taken part in the killing of Laetitia Naankang Dagan, an assistant director with the Office of the Secretary to the Government.

Dagan, 47, from Plateau State, was brutally murdered by her assailant at her residence at Gaduwa, who set her ablaze on her mattress.

Public Relations Officer in charge of FCT police command, Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement that the suspect who is now in custody and under interrogation, had made useful statement and information that would lead to the arrest of the other suspects who are at large.

He also appealed to the public with useful information to assist the police in arresting those behind the dastardly acts.

Manzah’s statement reads: “Preliminary investigation into the suspected murder of Laetitia Naankang Dagan ‘f’, an Assistant Director with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, by the Criminal Investigation Department of the FCT Police Command led to the arrest of one Edirin Ohonre ‘m’ who is suspected to have conspired with others now at large to perpetrate the crime.

“The suspect, who is currently under interrogation, is assisting the team of police detectives with information that will lead to the arrest of the other suspects connected to the crime, that are now at large.

“While commiserating with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased on the unfortunate incident, the FCT police command is assuring members of the public that it has deployed relevant investigative tools to unravel the circumstances surrounding the victim’s unfortunate death and ensure the arrest and prosecution of suspects behind the heinous act.

“The command is urging members of the public to disregard insinuations making the rounds in some social media platforms, and also wish to appeal to the members of the public to desist from pre-empting the ongoing police investigation.”