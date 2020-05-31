Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has arrested 17 suspected kidnappers who reportedly abducted and killed Dr. Nandi Drenkat, a senior lecturer with University of Jos.

State Police Commissioner, Edward Chuka Egbuka who paraded the suspects along other criminals on Saturday at the State Police Command warned kidnappers and bandits to relocate from the state.

He noted that two of the suspects, Mohammed Abubakar and Ismaila Abdullahi, were arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service for allegedly killing the university lecturer and for kidnapping his six-year-old daughter.

“In what we refer to as ideal synergy with operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) in Plateau State, and in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, the operatives of DSS in Plateau State were able to track down two other members of the notorious gang of kidnappers, who had escaped with bullet wounds during the gun battle with the police.

“The suspects confessed to being part of the gang that murdered the lecturer and kidnapped his daughter. They took the operatives to their hideouts, where two firearms were recovered.”

Egbuka said the operatives also recovered a barrette pistol which was stolen from late Sergeant Jonathan Danladi of Laranto Division that was killed trying to rescue an 18 year old female victim of the gang.

He noted that two other suspected kidnappers were also arrested on 9 May, 2020 by operatives of the Kanke Police Division.