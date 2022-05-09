By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected notorious land thug, Jacob, when he and his members invaded 6th Avenue area of FESTAC town.

The arrest occured,less than two weeks after another suspected notorious land thug, Ayo Olatunji, was arrested in the same area by policemen from the Area M Police Command , Idimu.

It was gathered that the suspect and others ,who escaped from the scene ,had last week invaded a construction site in FESTAC and attempted to cause breakdown of law and order .

Residents of the area quickly alerted the police at FESTAC Town Divisional Police Station ,where policemen were mobilized to the area .

A labourer,who spoke on the condition of anonimity said: “ We were working on site ,when some thugs came to attack us . One of them shot into the air and we ran into different directions, but luckily ,the police arrived and arrested one of them ,while others escaped .

“When they searched him ,they found a lot of charms with him .He could not explain what he was doing with the charms in that place .He was taken away to FESTAC police station .”

The police had last week confirmed the arrest of some suspected land thugs in the area .

Ayo Olatuniji,one of the suspects ,who were charged to court had claimed to have been recruited by a certain T J and Oluomo .

The police are still on the trail of TJ and Oluomo ,when another set of thugs invaded the FESTAC community .