From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has arrested three suspected ritualists for the alleged murder of a 53-year-old woman.

The suspects, Muideen Nafiu (43), Yusuf Muslim (44) and Rabiu Fatai ((51) were alleged to have conspired to kill the woman sometimes in March this year.

The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, said the victim, Aisat Yekeen, was declared missing at Ile-Ogbo in Ayedire local government of the state and the police swung into action for investigation.

“On the 28th of March 2022, the complainant reported at the station that on the 8th of March 2022 his mother Aisat Yekeen (53yrs) was missing and all efforts to trace her proved abortive. A team of police detectives immediately swung into action by visiting the house of the victim at Ile Ogbo in Ayedire Local Government and gathered some reasonable information available.

“The detectives worked on the piece of information and the detectives extended their investigation activities to Lalupon where the first suspect Muideen Tunji Nafiu was arrested on the 5th of April 2022. He confessed to having conspired with one Yusuf Muslim and killed the woman for ritual in his house at Ile Ogbo. He stated that they removed the deceased’s head, hands, legs and heart before they buried the remaining part in the nearby bush at Ile Ogbo.

“Consequently, Yusuf Muslim was arrested in his house at Agoro road, Iwo town while one Rabiu Fatai (alias Orela) the receiver of the body parts was also arrested,” the police explained.

According to the police, the remains of the deceased have been exhumed and an autopsy was conducted on her by a government pathologist, saying that the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

