From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has arrested 9 suspected persons for children trafficking; cultists and armed robbery who are terrorizing innocent citizens in various locations in the state.

State Police Commissioner, CP Bartholomew Onyeka disclosed this on Friday in Jos while parading the suspects who were arrested in different locations for various crimes.

He explained that the suspects were arrested with life threatening rifles, who unleash terror on residents at any slide provocation.

He said, “On 7 September, 2022, while acting on a tip off that two suspected children traffickers were about to be lynched by irate youths of Tudun Wada community, patrol team led by Divisional Police Officer of ‘A’ Division, CSP Obinna Simeon immediately move to the scene and rescued the suspects.

“The suspects are Dickson Andrew Ali 27 year old and Mathew Dakum, 34 year old both male of Tudun Wada, Jos. On interrogation, the suspects confessed that sometimes in month of July, 2022 they were contracted by one Jennifer to be abducting and sending children to am orphanage home in Abuja for purpose of attracting funds from NGO.

He said effort are on to arrest the said Jennifer and the owner of the suspected illegal orphanage home, Abuja.

CP Onyeka stated further, “On 4 September, 2022 while acting on a credible information from an impeccable source, police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division of the Command arrested two suspected Arrow cultists namely; Mathew Ayuba 19, of Alheri community, Jos and one Samuel Ngbede, 25 of Jenta Makeri, Jos.

“The duo that are on the wanted list of the police were arrested at Kabong, Gada-biu in an attempt to launch an attack on the community. Exhibits recovered from the suspects upon instant search include one locally made pistol. The police have already launched an aggressive manhunt for other members of the gang still at large.”

CP Onyeka said that one Lukeman Suleiman was arrested for killing his son, Nazif Ridwan after a physical combat that culminated to the death of the son.

He said that Suleiman used a piece of wooden plank and hit his son severally on his and that the son died after rushing him to the hospital.

The Police Commissioner said that the police has recorded huge success in an effort to protect and secure the people of Plateau State and urged them to provide useful information to the police to track down all criminal elements in the state.