Police in Lagos arrested a telecommunications mast vandal at Meiran on Wednesday.

Police’s spokesperson in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated on Sunday that the suspect was arrested at about 3:05 a.m. on the said day following a distress call by residents.

He added that 12 solar panel batteries were recovered from the operational bus of the vandal.

“His conspirators, still at large, took to their heels upon sighting policemen.

“Investigation is on-going to arrest the fleeing conspirators,’’ he stated.

Hundeyin added that the suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation. (NAN)