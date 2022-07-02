From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of three ladies who allegedly specialised in trafficking girls for prostitution.

The suspects include Ado-Obi Oguguo (38), Chidima Osita (36) and Nkirnka Ikechukwu (30).

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest in a statement, said the suspects were smoked out of their hiding in Omerigboma camp, Oko, near Asaba, the state capital.

Edafe stated that their arrest followed discreet investigation necessitated by a petition to the Area Commander Asaba, written on behalf of a 13-year old victim of child trafficking (name withheld).

He said the victim, a native of Izza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, who was to be taken to Onicha-Ugbo in Delta State for prostitution.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were into prostitution, adding that they had on June 22, 2022, arranged for a 16-year old girl, one Chidima, to be taken to Mali for prostitution.

“Investigation is ongoing and effort to arrest other members of the syndicate is ongoing,” Edafe stated.

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of a 45-year old suspect, Michael Ozor, who was caught with fake Nigerian currency notes to the tune of N80,000.00

He said operatives of Eagle Net Special Squad while on routine patrol along Asaba/Onitsha Bridge rescued the suspect from the grips of angry mob at Oko new international market, Asaba.

He explained that the suspect allegedly made a POS transaction with the fake naira notes with intent to defraud the POS operator.